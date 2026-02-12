site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Collin Sexton: Starts Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sexton started Wednesday's game against the Celtics, per the broadcast.
Jaden Ivey (undisclosed) was announced in the starting five, though Sexton ultimately drew the start. He should see a bump in minutes if Ivey is unable to play.
