Sexton provided 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 120-97 win over the Bucks.

The 22 points led all scorers on the afternoon as Sexton put together his best offensive showing in nine games (two starts) since joining the Bulls. During that stretch, the 27-year-old guard is averaging 12.9 points, 2.2 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 threes in 23.7 minutes.