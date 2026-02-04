The Hornets traded Sexton, Ousmane Dieng (via Oklahoma City) and three second-round picks to the Bulls on Wednesday in exchange for Coby White and Mike Conley, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being traded to the Hornets this past offseason, Sexton will join his third team in two years. The 27-year-old guard is expected to provide backcourt depth for Chicago, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Over 42 regular-season appearances (12 starts) with the Hornets in 2025-26, Sexton averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per contest. He can be considered questionable to debut Thursday in Toronto.