Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Active Saturday
Felicio (ankle) will be active for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Kelly Crull of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Felicio sat out Thursday's opener due to a sprained ankle. Even though he's available Saturday, he may not be part of the rotation.
