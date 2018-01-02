The Bulls assigned Felicio to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Tuesday.

Felicio and a rehabbing Zach LaVine (knee) joined the G League affiliate for practice Tuesday, but both are expected to be recalled later in the day. The Brazilian center hasn't played in any of Chicago's last five games with head coach Fred Hoiberg rolling with Robin Lopez, Lauri Markkanen, Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis as the team's primary big men.