Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Assigned to G-League
Felicio was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
Felicio has seen an expanded role over the Bulls last three games, averaging 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 15.7 minutes. However, despite the increased playing time, Felicio is still just a minor part of the rotation, so another stint in the G-League should give him added developmental opportunities. Once recalled, Felicio should slot back in providing relief at center behind Robin Lopez.
