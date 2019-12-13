Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Assigned to Windy City
Felicio (wrist) was assigned to the Windy City Bulls of the G League on Friday.
Felicio has been dealing with a fractured wrist since mid-November. He's yet to get into a game this season.
