Felicio was recalled from the G-League on Friday.

The 25-year-old has not been a part of the Bulls' regular rotation for most of the season, and he's appeared in only five contests in the month of December. In two games for the Windy City Bulls, Felicio averaged 22.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.5 blocks.