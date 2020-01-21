Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Back in rotation
Felicio has logged double-digit minutes in each of the Bulls' last three contests.
Felicio was a DNP-CD in every game until Jan. 13, when he began to pick up a small number of minutes off the bench with injuries to both Wendell Carter Jr. and Daniel Gafford. With both big men on the shelf, coach Jim Boylen has had no choice but to go to Felicio, who's shared minutes up front with Luke Kornet, Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen. Even so, Felicio hasn't garnered enough playing time (13.3 MPG over his last three) to warrant any fantasy consideration.
