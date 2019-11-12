Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Diagnosed with fractured wrist
Felicio is expected to miss the next 4-to-8 weeks with a broken right wrist, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The injury reportedly happened during Monday's practice, and it'll cost Felicio at least a month. He hasn't played this season for the Bulls, so his absence shouldn't be a huge loss.
