Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Double-doubles in 30 minutes
Felicio recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 loss to the Cavaliers.
Felicio started at center and put up his first double-double of the season. The fact he was only able to produce a low-end double-double with both Lauri Markkanen (back) and Robin Lopez (rest) out of the lineup, emphasizes his lack of upside. He is going to be given some nice opportunity as the season winds down and is worth a look if you need some rebounds with decent percentages on low volume.
