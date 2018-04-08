Felicio managed 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 loss to the Nets.

Felicio paced the Bulls in rebounding on his way to his first double-double since March 23. The third-year center has enjoyed extensive playing time following the All-Star break, and he's provided reason for optimism with several of his performances. Factoring in Saturday's line, Felicio is averaging 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 23.8 minutes in 22 post-All-Star break contests, a span during which he's posted eight double-digit scoring efforts overall, including three double-doubles.