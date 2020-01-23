Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Doubles-doubles off bench
Felicio finished with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Bulls' 117-110 win over the Timberwolves.
With both Wendell Carter (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (thumb) sidelined, Felicio has cracked the rotation in six consecutive games and seems to be gradually gaining the trust of coach Jim Boylen. Felicio has logged double-digit minutes in four straight contests and even started in the second half Wednesday, replacing Luke Kornet. It wouldn't be surprising if Felicio drew the start over Kornet on Friday against the Kings, though expect a fairly equitable timeshare to remain in place between the two in any case.
