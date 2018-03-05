Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Dropped from starting five
Felicio will move back to the bench for Monday's game against the Celtics, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
An inconsistent part of the rotation for much of the campaign, Felicio was inserted into the starting lineup at center in the Bulls' first five games out of the All-Star break with the team's brain trust prioritizing getting younger players minutes as Chicago plays out the string on a lottery-bound season. The appointment to the top unit didn't translate to much of a bump in fantasy production for Felicio, who averaged 8.0 points (on 66.7 percent shooting from the field), 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.8 minutes per contest. With the Bulls giving Bobby Portis a trial as their starting center Monday, Felicio is likely to see a downturn in playing time as he retreats to the bench.
