Felicio played 19 minutes and finished with six points (3-7 FG), four rebounds and one assist Wednesday in the Bulls' 125-120 loss to the Pelicans.

The Bulls were shorthanded in the frontcourt after dealing Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker to the Wizards earlier in the day, allowing Felicio to stick in the rotation as the backup center and play his most minutes since Nov. 2. Chicago is continuing to shop starter Robin Lopez around as Thursday's trade deadline nears, but even if he stays put, the team could look to buy him out of his contract. Lopez's potential departure would open up more minutes at center for Felicio, though it's possible that coach Jim Boylen also turns to Lauri Markkanen to fill a good portion of the playing time at the position.