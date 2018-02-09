Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Expected to be available Friday
Felicio is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves after playing for the Bulls' G League affiliate Wednesday.
Felicio played 34 minutes in Windy City's 122-117 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive, producing 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Though he hasn't seen the floor in 10 of the Bulls' 17 games since the calendar flipped to January, it appears Felicio could be primed for regular run off the bench with Chicago over the final two months of the regular season. Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxton confirmed Thursday that Felicio would be included in the Bulls' rotation after the All-Star break, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
