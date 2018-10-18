Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Expects to be available
Felicio (ankle) expects to be available for Thursday's opener against the Sixers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.
Felicio went through shootaround and his left ankle felt fine, so the expectation is that he'll be an option off the bench for Fred Hoiberg. Either way, Felicio is a fringe-rotation player, at best, and can be ignored in most fantasy formats.
