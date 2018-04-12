Felicio had 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-87 loss to the Pistons.

Felicio was solid in his last game of the season, making the most of his limited upside. He saw additional playing time down the stretch as the Bulls gave their younger players an opportunity to prove their worth. Felicio is no guarantee to be the starter next season an is going to require a wait and see approach to work out where he might go in drafts.