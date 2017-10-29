Felicio had two points (1-2 FG), eight rebounds, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 101-69 loss to the Thunder.

This was the first time this season that Felicio saw 20-plus minutes, as Robin Lopez and Lauri Markkanen provide plenty of competition for playing time even without Bobby Portis (suspension) factoring into the equation yet. Nevertheless, Felicio could emerge as a decent option in deeper leagues if Lopez were to be dealt at some point before the trade deadline.