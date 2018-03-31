Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Grabs season-high 16 boards in return
Felicio recorded six points (3-7 FG), 16 rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during a 90-82 win over the Magic on Friday.
Felicio (back) returned from a one-game absence and set a new season high with 16 rebounds. He could be a good option for owners in need of rebounds and low-end points to close out the year.
