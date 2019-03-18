Felicio ended with four points (2-3 FG), 10 rebounds, and one block in 18 minutes during Sunday's 129-102 loss to the Kings.

Felicio pulled down 10 rebounds in Sunday's loss, playing 18 minutes as a result of the game being a blowout. The starters were torched in this one which meant it was the bench soaking up most of the playing time down the stretch. Felicio can deliver steady rebounding numbers when afforded the playing time but that happens rarely and he can be left on the waivers in all leagues.