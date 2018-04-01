Felicio will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bulls continue to alternate rest days for veteran Robin Lopez and after holding him out during Friday's contest, he'll be active and pick up the start Sunday. As a result, Felicio heads to a bench role, though he'll still likely see plenty of run off the bench. Felicio pulled down a season-high 16 boards the last time out and the Bulls want to give their younger players as much run as possible over the last week and a half of the season, so his demotion may not mean much for his overall workload.