Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Limited run in blowout
Felicio played six minutes and recorded two points (1-1 FG) and no other statistics in the Bulls' 135-105 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.
Even though the Bulls were without top center Wendell Carter (elbow), his absence didn't result in any change in role for Felicio, who merely moved up from fourth to third on the depth chart at center and only played in garbage time. Carter could be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Heat and potentially further contests to follow, but Bobby Portis and Robin Lopez look poised to fill nearly all the center minutes as long as the rookie is withheld from action.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Plays 16 minutes in huge loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Sees three minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Nears double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Active Saturday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Will sit out opener•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Expects to be available•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...