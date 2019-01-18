Felicio played six minutes and recorded two points (1-1 FG) and no other statistics in the Bulls' 135-105 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

Even though the Bulls were without top center Wendell Carter (elbow), his absence didn't result in any change in role for Felicio, who merely moved up from fourth to third on the depth chart at center and only played in garbage time. Carter could be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Heat and potentially further contests to follow, but Bobby Portis and Robin Lopez look poised to fill nearly all the center minutes as long as the rookie is withheld from action.