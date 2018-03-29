Felicio (back) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Felicio was forced to leave Tuesday's game against the Rockets early with a sore lower back, which will now keep him sidelined for Thursday's contest as well. It's likely a precautionary measure with the Bulls heading into a back-to-back set, so there's certainly a chance Felicio is back in the lineup in time for Friday's tilt with the Magic. Look for Robin Lopez to pick up the start at center, while guys like Bobby Portis and Noah Vonleh see big minutes in the frontcourt, especially with Lauri Markkanen getting the night off for rest.