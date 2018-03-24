Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Moving to bench
Felicio will come off the bench Saturday against Detroit.
The Bulls will go back to Robin Lopez on Saturday, but coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that Felicio will likely start the second half. The implication is that Lopez's minutes will again be limited, so Felicio's overall role likely won't be significantly affected, despite the move to the bench.
