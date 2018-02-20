Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Named starter following All-Star break
Felicio will join the starting lineup following the All-Star break, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Felicio has averaged just 12.8 minutes across 31 games so far this season, but the Bulls are officially opting to turn to a younger lineup in order to work on their overall development moving forward. That allows Felicio, who signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Bulls last July, the opportunity to take on a starting role, while sending veteran Robin Lopez back to the bench. Look for Felicio's workload to see a significant uptick, which could make him an intriguing pick-up down the stretch this season.
