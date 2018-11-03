Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Nears double-double in Friday's loss
Felicio finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 107-105 loss to the Pacers.
Felicio has earned 20-plus minutes in four of six appearances and is contributing nicely on the boards. Robin Lopez was a healthy scratch the past two games and saw just four minutes in this one. With Lopez not really playing much these days and Bobby Portis (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (elbow) sidelined, Felicio is likely to continue receiving decent minutes off the bench for a bit. With that being said, he's only a useful short-term option for deep leagues.
