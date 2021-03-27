Felicio is averaging a career-low in minutes (5.7), points (1.6) and rebounds (1.7) this season.

Felicio has only played in one game (two minutes) since the All-Star break and only seven games total this season. The fifth-year center averaged 10-plus minutes every season until this year. During his first four years with the Bulls, Felicio was able to carve out a role as the backup big to the Bulls high-draft picks (Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter). However, the Brazilian big-man likely will continue to drop in the depth chart with the additions of Nikola Vucevic and Daniel Theis at the trade deadline.