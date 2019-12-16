Felicio (wrist) isn't listed on the Bulls' injury report for Monday's game against the Thunder.

After returning from a conditioning stint in the G League prior to the weekend, Felicio didn't appear in the Bulls' games Friday or Saturday. His absence from the injury report suggests he'll be available to play Monday, though Felicio wasn't in coach Jim Boylen's rotation even before fracturing his wrist in November. Felicio has yet to see the floor this season, and at this point, the Bulls are just running out the clock on the four-year, $32 million extension he signed in July 2017.