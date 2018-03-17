Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Picks up start Saturday
Felicio will start at center Saturday against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Felicio will step into the Bulls' starting five with Lauri Markkanen out again with a back injury. The big man has started five games this season and is posted averages of 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 24.7 minutes in those contests.
