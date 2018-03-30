Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Playing, starting Friday
Felicio (back) will play and start at center during Friday's game against the Magic, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Felicio was held out of Thursday's contest against the Heat due to a back injury that he picked up during Tuesday's game against the Rockets, but he's apparently feeling better a day later. Over his past seven healthy appearances, he's averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.7 minutes.
