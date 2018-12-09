Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Plays 16 minutes in huge loss
Felicio had four points, seven rebounds, and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 133-77 loss to the Celtics.
Felicio, who hasn't played more than 15 minutes in almost three weeks, saw 16 minutes of playing time in Saturday's embarrassing loss. Felicio is way down on the depth chart and is a non-factor in all formats.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Sees three minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Nears double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Active Saturday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Will sit out opener•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Expects to be available•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Questionable for opener•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...