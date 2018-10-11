Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Plays just six minutes in victory
Felicio had just two rebounds and one block in six minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 preseason victory over Indiana.
Felicio had himself a solid finish to last season but that is a mere memory now and he looks set to go into the season struggling to even make the rotation. The addition of Wendell Carter has stopped Felicio in his tracks and owners should not even be considering him in any format right now.
