The Bulls list Felicio as probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to an illness.

Felicio looks like he'll be able to shake off the ailment ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff, but expect him to remain outside of coach Jim Boylen's rotation. The center has yet to see action at the NBA level in 2019-20, with his lone playing time coming during three appearances for the G League's Windy City Bulls.