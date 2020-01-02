Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Probable for Thursday
The Bulls list Felicio as probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to an illness.
Felicio looks like he'll be able to shake off the ailment ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff, but expect him to remain outside of coach Jim Boylen's rotation. The center has yet to see action at the NBA level in 2019-20, with his lone playing time coming during three appearances for the G League's Windy City Bulls.
