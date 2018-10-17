Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Questionable for opener
Felicio is questionable for Thursday's season opener against the 76ers due to a sprained left ankle, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
More word on Felicio's status should arrive after Thursday's shootaround. He is not expected to be a significant part of coach Fred Hoiberg's rotation either way.
