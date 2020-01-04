Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Recalled by Bulls
Felicio will rejoin the Bulls for Saturday's game against Boston.
Though it's unlikely, there's a chance for Felicio to make his season debut against the Celtics. The 27-year-old's battled through injuries for much of the season, though when healthy, he's simply served as rotational depth.
