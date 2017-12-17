Felicio was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Felicio has fallen out of Chicago's regular rotation of late, so he made his G-League debut Saturday, posting 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and four blocks across 36 minutes. It allowed Felicio to get some much-needed extended playing time, though he'll now return to the Bulls after a one-game stint. Unless an injury occurs, however, Felicio can be avoided for fantasy purposes.