Felicio recorded 15 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 118-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Felicio only missed two shots Wednesday night and they were both from deep, as Felicio went to work on the interior. He was most dominant at the line, where he made seven shots en route to tying his season-high scoring total.