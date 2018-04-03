Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Rejoining starting five Tuesday
Felicio will pick up the start at center for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Felicio and Robin Lopez have alternated starting duties over the last few weeks and after Lopez started Sunday, Felicio will now get the call with the top unit Tuesday. Look for the big man to push for minutes in the upper-20s, though he's really nothing more than a rebounds specialist most nights.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Headed for bench role Sunday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Grabs season-high 16 boards in return•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Playing, starting Friday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Listed as out Thursday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Will not return Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Will reclaim starting role Tuesday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...