Felicio will pick up the start at center for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Felicio and Robin Lopez have alternated starting duties over the last few weeks and after Lopez started Sunday, Felicio will now get the call with the top unit Tuesday. Look for the big man to push for minutes in the upper-20s, though he's really nothing more than a rebounds specialist most nights.

