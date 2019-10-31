Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Remains inactive Wednesday
Felicio didn't leave the bench Wednesday, remaining inactive to begin the season.
Felicio is yet to take the court for the Bulls with nothing to indicate that will change anytime soon. Daniel Gafford is the primary backup or the young Bulls team rendering Felicio irrelevant in all fantasy formats.
