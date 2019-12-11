Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Remains out Wednesday
The Bulls list Felicio (wrist) as out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
While Felicio still hasn't made his season debut after fracturing his right wrist in early November, the fact that the Bulls listed him as doubtful on the initial injury report before downgrading his status can be taken as a positive sign. Felicio still seems likely to miss another game or two beyond Wednesday and probably won't be included in coach Jim Boylen's rotation even when he's healthy again.
