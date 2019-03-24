Felicio totaled 10 points (5-8 FG), six rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Jazz on Saturday.

Felicio scored in double-digits for the third game in a row, adding six boards and two dimes. His increased playing time over his last four games have led to averages of 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over 20.8 minutes.

