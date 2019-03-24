Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Scores 10 points in loss
Felicio totaled 10 points (5-8 FG), six rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Jazz on Saturday.
Felicio scored in double-digits for the third game in a row, adding six boards and two dimes. His increased playing time over his last four games have led to averages of 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over 20.8 minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Scores season-high 15 points•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Hauls in 10 rebounds Sunday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Enters rotation•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Limited run in blowout•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Plays 16 minutes in huge loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Sees three minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.