Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Scores 12 off the bench versus Portland
Felicio amassed 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists off the bench in a 124-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Felicio has been extremely quiet in this rotation all season long, as the minutes played and points scored both finished as two of his highest totals of the season. That's a disappointing development too, as he was expected to see a major increase in role for a below-par Chicago team. What could improve his stock is someone being traded, as Nikola Mirotic and Robin Lopez have both been discussed in trade rumors. If one or either of those guys is traded, Felicio will automatically become a factor in this rotation. With that said, Felicio has had 23 DNP's since the end of November, as he's clearly fallen out of favor.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Assigned to G League for practice•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Back from G-League•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Sent to G-League•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Recalled from G-League•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Sent to G-League•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Grabs eight rebounds in Saturday's loss•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...