Felicio amassed 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists off the bench in a 124-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Felicio has been extremely quiet in this rotation all season long, as the minutes played and points scored both finished as two of his highest totals of the season. That's a disappointing development too, as he was expected to see a major increase in role for a below-par Chicago team. What could improve his stock is someone being traded, as Nikola Mirotic and Robin Lopez have both been discussed in trade rumors. If one or either of those guys is traded, Felicio will automatically become a factor in this rotation. With that said, Felicio has had 23 DNP's since the end of November, as he's clearly fallen out of favor.