Felicio scored 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 110-92 loss to the Knicks.

Making just his seventh start of the season, Felicio produced a career high in points against a weak Knicks frontcourt, but while Chicago's bigs thrived the rest of the roster failed to keep pace. Felicio has played 30 minutes in three of the last four games, and while his production can't be counted on, he should continue to see a big workload down the stretch for the lottery-bound Bulls.