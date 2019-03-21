Felicio finished with 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in the Bulls' win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Felicio produced a season-high 15 points in Wednesday's win. He has been a rotation player all season but has been given extra playing time recently with mild results. Felicio may get some additional opportunities to close out the regular season, but he needs to be left on waivers outside of deep leagues.