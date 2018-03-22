Felicio scored 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 loss to the Nuggets.

The third-year big has now scored in double digits in three straight games as he gets a look as the starting center for a Bulls squad with nothing to look forward to but the draft lottery. Expect Felicio to continue getting plenty of minutes down the stretch, even if coach Fred Hoiberg decides to work Robin Lopez back into the frontcourt rotation.