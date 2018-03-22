Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Scores team-high 16 in Wednesday's loss
Felicio scored 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 loss to the Nuggets.
The third-year big has now scored in double digits in three straight games as he gets a look as the starting center for a Bulls squad with nothing to look forward to but the draft lottery. Expect Felicio to continue getting plenty of minutes down the stretch, even if coach Fred Hoiberg decides to work Robin Lopez back into the frontcourt rotation.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Scores career-high 17 in Monday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Double-doubles in 30 minutes•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Dropped from starting five•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Named starter following All-Star break•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Sent to G-League•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...