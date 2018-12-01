Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Sees three minutes in Friday's loss
Felicio had four points (2-3 FG) and three rebounds in three minutes during Friday's 107-88 loss to the Pistons.
Felicio was a healthy scratch the last two games, and had earned a combined seven minutes in his previous two appearances. Felicio had an eight-game stretch from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5 where he earned double-digit minutes every night, since which he has seen 10-plus minutes only twice across nine appearances, with three DNP-CD's. Felicio's playing time isn't likely to increase either given that Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and Bobby Portis (knee) are nearing their returns to the lineup.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Nears double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Active Saturday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Will sit out opener•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Expects to be available•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Questionable for opener•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Plays just six minutes in victory•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.