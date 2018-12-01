Felicio had four points (2-3 FG) and three rebounds in three minutes during Friday's 107-88 loss to the Pistons.

Felicio was a healthy scratch the last two games, and had earned a combined seven minutes in his previous two appearances. Felicio had an eight-game stretch from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5 where he earned double-digit minutes every night, since which he has seen 10-plus minutes only twice across nine appearances, with three DNP-CD's. Felicio's playing time isn't likely to increase either given that Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and Bobby Portis (knee) are nearing their returns to the lineup.