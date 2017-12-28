Felicio was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Felicio has seen the court in just two of the Bulls last eight games, playing a total of 12 minutes. For that reason, he'll be sent to the team's G-League affiliate, where Felicio should be given added opportunities to hone his craft. Once recalled, Felicio will merely be a depth option in the frontcourt and shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes.

