Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Sent to G-League
Felicio was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
Felicio has seen the court in just two of the Bulls last eight games, playing a total of 12 minutes. For that reason, he'll be sent to the team's G-League affiliate, where Felicio should be given added opportunities to hone his craft. Once recalled, Felicio will merely be a depth option in the frontcourt and shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes.
