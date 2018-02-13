Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Sent to G-League
Felicio was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday.
Felicio has been a DNP-CD in each of the last three games for the Bulls, so another stint in the G-League should allow him to see extended minutes and work on his overall development. He's expected to be recalled following Tuesday's G-League contest, which means he should be available ahead of Wednesday's tilt with the Raptors. He can safely be avoided for fantasy purposes, though president of basketball operations John Paxson did recently mention that Felicio would be included in the rotation following the All-Star break, so it may be something to monitor.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Expected to be available Friday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Assigned to G-League•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Scores 12 off the bench versus Portland•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Assigned to G League for practice•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Back from G-League•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Sent to G-League•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...