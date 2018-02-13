Felicio was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday.

Felicio has been a DNP-CD in each of the last three games for the Bulls, so another stint in the G-League should allow him to see extended minutes and work on his overall development. He's expected to be recalled following Tuesday's G-League contest, which means he should be available ahead of Wednesday's tilt with the Raptors. He can safely be avoided for fantasy purposes, though president of basketball operations John Paxson did recently mention that Felicio would be included in the rotation following the All-Star break, so it may be something to monitor.