Felicio was sent to the G-League's Windy City Bulls, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Felicio has struggled to find playing time as of late, missing seven of the team's past 11 games. In those games he did play, he averaged just 5.8 points and 1.3 rebounds across 10.5 minutes. He should gain some more in-game experience by spending time in the G-League.