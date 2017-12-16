Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Sent to G-League
Felicio was sent to the G-League's Windy City Bulls, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Felicio has struggled to find playing time as of late, missing seven of the team's past 11 games. In those games he did play, he averaged just 5.8 points and 1.3 rebounds across 10.5 minutes. He should gain some more in-game experience by spending time in the G-League.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Grabs eight rebounds in Saturday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Agrees to four-year deal with Bulls•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Gets back on court Thursday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Will be available Thursday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Practices Wednesday, could play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Fails to practice Tuesday•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...